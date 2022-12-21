Succession season 4 premiere date: Will season 5 news be first?

While we are eagerly awaiting some news regarding a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO, why not think about season 5? Or, to be specific, could we actually get some more news on a season 5 in the near future?

Of course, we don’t think it comes as much of a shock that we’d love to get some sort of early renewal on the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series, especially since it remains as compelling as ever. Also, there’s been no word out there as of yet that season 4 is going to be the end of the road.

However, at the same time there’s also no word out there that a season 5 will for sure happen. Creator Jesse Armstrong, at least through the show’s most-recent Emmy campaign, made it clear that he was fine to take his time figuring out the show’s endgame. We don’t get the sense that this is one of those series like Game of Thrones destined to go on for a good eight seasons. There’s really only so long that you can stretch out the future of Waystar Royco.

If you are HBO, we do think there’s a lot of value when it comes to cementing the long-term future of Succession as early as you possibly can. With that in mind, we tend to think that they could try to get news out about season 5 before too long. However, it’s probably not going to be before we learn about a season 4 premiere date. Our general feeling is that the renewal will be announced while season 4 is on the air; that’s certainly something that we’ve seen this network do with a wide array of their other shows over the years.

For all of those wondering, season 4 is going to premiere in the spring — the specific month remains to be seen.

Do you think we will learn about a Succession season 4 premiere date before a season 5 renewal?

