Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Before we go further here, we should go ahead and note that the Lily Collins series already has a renewal for next season! You don’t have to worry at all about what the long-term future is going to be here, as there is at least one more batch of episodes coming down the road. Emily in Paris is the sort of romantic escapism that the streaming service loves to have on its schedule here and there. It’s a chance to give people something that takes them away from their problems and throws them into an idyllic setting. It’s brought a lot to the table on that alone over the first two seasons, and we tend to think it will continue to offer that moving forward.

So when will a season 4 premiere? There’s an easy way to look at this already. Netflix has already shown that they like to air the series around the holiday season, and one of the merits that could come from the early announcement here is the opportunity that it would provide to do something similar again here. With that, we wouldn’t be altogether surprised if season 4 premieres over the final weeks of 2023, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that far in advance. (We tend to think that a specific premiere date will be announced in the fall.)

There is one other idea that we have to entertain here, at least for the time being: Whether or not this is going to be the final season on the service. A story like this is likely not going to go on forever, and Netflix also does have a tendency to end shows after shorter runs. In the end, this is at least something to watch out for over the next little while.

