The White Lotus season 3 setting: Even more clues!

What is the setting going to be for The White Lotus season 3? It’s absolutely a question that is out there, and it’s certainly a fun thing to dive further into.

Based on what we heard from creator Mike White following the season 2 finale earlier this month, it looks as though we are going to see the show head off to Asia moving forward. Now, we’ve gotten a few more teases on that specific tease. Speaking to Vanity Fair in a recent interview, the writer / director had the following to say on the subject:

“We are going to scout in Asia and look at countries there … My instinct is that maybe it has something to do with spirituality. Eastern versus Western religion, or Western people in an Eastern culture.”

Based on that quote, it doesn’t seem as though there is one central place that has been decided as of yet. Thailand and Indonesia do feel from our vantage point like strong possibilities, mostly because both countries are known for having luxurious vacation spots. We suppose it’s possible that the show moves to more of a specific city setting, but we do think there’s something to be said story-wise about separating some of the characters from the chaos of a densely populated area. It removes them from the world they know so well and causes them to confront some other instincts … and a lot of these said instincts are not always great.

Are hope is that we do find out the setting at some point over the next several months, and that gives us something more specific to anticipate as we prepare for the long-term future. We recognize already that season 3 of The White Lotus is probably not going to air until 2024; if it comes before that, let’s just say that we’d be pleasantly surprised.

