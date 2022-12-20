The White Lotus season 3: Is Connie Britton returning?

We tend to think that The White Lotus season 3 will have at least one or two returning characters. After all, why wouldn’t it? We know that the show is an anthology in some ways, but there’s also something rather fun about familiar faces coming back here and there.

In season 2, the main returning star was Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya but at this point, it’s clear she won’t be coming back. (Personally, we want more of Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, one of the few people who can try to get justice for her after her death.) Could Connie Britton from season 1 actually come back at some point? This is an interesting thing to consider, given that the actress (who played Nicole back in season 1) had the following to say to Deadline on the subject:

“[Mike White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character. Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season.”

Of course, what we’re wondering about now is who Nicole was going to play. Was she going to be tied to Daphne, Cameron, Ethan, and Harper (pictured above) in some way? Or, is she related to one of the other characters we saw? It’s also possible that having both her and Tanya vacationing once again at the same time wouldn’t make sense realistically and with that in mind, White went in a different direction.

Ultimately, just consider Connie a strong possibility moving forward — we know this Deadline interview was earlier this year, but it holds some weight given that we are days removed now from the end of season 2.

