NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama teases epic crossover!

The first episode of NCIS season 20 in the new year is going to be huge — after all, the epic three-part crossover event will be here!

We’ve already heard at least a reasonable amount about the crossover the past few weeks, and we tend to imagine that a few more teases are going to pop up here and there. The case revolves around a beloved professor, someone who had ties to agents from all three of the different shows. This origin story really binds them together, and we personally hope that this will allow everyone to have a greater perspective on how far they’ve come.

In a way, you can think about this crossover as CBS’ version of The Avengers, and it is pretty fun to see that this is how Wilmer Valderrama also views it for the time being. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what he had to say on the subject:

“It’s like all the superheroes of procedurals coming together for the first time in history. It’s iconic … It’s going to feel like it should’ve happened a long time ago, and I think it’s going to feel like a tribute for the trajectory of all these shows, especially a really incredible moment to honor the mothership after 20 years of NCIS.”

We absolutely do think this should have happened a long time ago, and it’s somewhat of a bummer that the agents of NCIS: New Orleans never had a chance to officially get in on the act here. We do recognize why this is such a rarity, though — these sort of events are really hard to plan from the writers and producers, given that they have to pool their resources and work harder than ever to ensure that the story and the schedule for everyone makes sense.

