Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: Breaking through confusion

What is the actual Doctor Who season 14 premiere date at BBC One? Let’s just say that there is a lot of confusion out there, and for a number of fairly understandable reasons.

So where do we start here? Well, with a reminder that there are some specials coming next year that will feature the return of David Tennant as a new version of The Doctor. Even though the actor is back, he isn’t just repeating what he did as the Tenth Doctor so many years ago. The current reporting out there suggests that these specials could air in November, which makes sense given that they could properly honor the 60th anniversary of the beloved series.

Beyond that? There is talk about a Christmas Special, and then after all of that, you could get the proper season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa. Our sense right now is that late 2023 or early 2024 makes the most sense for the start of the season proper, but it is 100% worth emphasizing right now that nothing has been confirmed by this network. Not only that, but there’s a reasonable chance that nothing will be confirmed for quite some time. Filming for Doctor Who season 14 is currently underway and at this point, we’ll consider ourselves quite fortunate if there are even a few major updates over the next couple of months. The series has a tendency to be quite secretive when it comes to what they have up their sleeve!

Also, go ahead and remember here that even though BBC One will still be the home for the show in the UK, Disney+ is acquiring it virtually everywhere else. This will enable the series to have a larger budget, an simultaneously also appeal to a much larger pool of viewers than anything that it had before.

