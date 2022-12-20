Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9: When to expect new previews

If you are excited to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 arrive on CBS, you have to know that you are not alone. There’s a lot to prepare for!

Unfortunately, we’re also in a spot where we are waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead. CBS is not the sort of network to give out lengthy promos or sneak peeks until a week before an episode airs, if not later than that. The plan for now is to keep us waiting until January 6 to see what’s coming up and at the very least, we know of a few things already! Take, for example, a chance to see Joe Hill back in the picture, but for a story that will touch a lot on his late father (and Frank’s son) Joe Reagan.

Given that this is the first episode of the year, we tend to think there are going to be even bigger expectations for it to make a lasting impact. Bridget Moynahan is directing, and we’d actually love to get some more insight on the election for DA and when that is going to take place within this world. In general, it’s rare that we get a story that lasts for such a substantial period of time.

If there’s one thing that we can say about this episode for Erin, it’s simply this: She’s going to have a chance to work with Henry! That’s not something that we see all that often, and we do appreciate it when the show finds a way to pair up a few different characters here and there. In general, Henry needs at least a few different storylines to shine over the course of a given season.

