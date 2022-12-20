Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10: Benson in danger?

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10 is going to be coming to NBC on Thursday, January 5, and it marks the first episode following the current hiatus. This is also the first one without Kelli Giddish as a series regular. This is without question a tough pill to swallow and with that in mind, we really hope the show does still address her in some form. We want to know she is doing okay!

As for who may not be doing okay right now, the simple answer to that seems to be one Olivia Benson. Based on the official information released by the network, “Jumped In” will feature a lot of danger for Mariska Hargitay’s character. In particular, the synopsis notes that “When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case.”

As for some other insight, you’re going to see a Fin storyline as he works with the Bronx division of SVU to help clear their case backlog. There is going to be a lot of big stuff that is tackled for both he and Benson both in this episode, based on what we’re hearing.

In the case you did not know, January 5 is going to be when the entirety of the franchise comes back on the air and in general, we’re expecting there to be a handful of episodes over the course of the month. This allows all three shows to get momentum as we dive further into the year, and that could also be helpful in some renewal conversations. At some point, we gotta start hearing about some of that, right?

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Law & Order: SVU, including some of what Kelli Giddish had to say about her exit

What are you the most interested in seeing when Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10 arrives in the new year?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other insight that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







