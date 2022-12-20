Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why no recent buzz?

When you look across the board right now, there are a lot of TV shows past and present in the headlines — why not Ted Lasso season 3?

Think about it — over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen either new information or interviews when it comes to House of the Dragon, Severance, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, and a number of other series considered to be on the upper echelon of hits that are out there. So why isn’t the Jason Sudeikis series joining them? What is it really missing?

Well, when it comes down to it the answer is not as complicated as it seems. Nobody is willingly withholding news from season 3 from us; instead, it’s just a function of there not being all that much to report right now on the subject of the show. Many of the shows we mentioned earlier have generated some press as of late because of awards shows like the Golden Globes, and Ted Lasso simply is that eligible for that this year. With that, there’s no need for campaign interviews and the like. (Also, there was a recent Game of Thrones convention, hence the additional press that is out there right now for House of the Dragon.)

Will things change for Ted Lasso at some point in the near future? We tend to think so, but there’s a good chance that it will not happen this year. Instead, we’re hoping that there is a waterfall of news that comes out about season 3 early in January — signs do point towards either a late March or April start, and that would be the best time to start revealing a little bit more news when it comes to what lies ahead … and maybe if season 3 is going to be the final one. For now, this is absolutely one of the huge mysteries that is floating around out there. (Apple TV+ may be hesitant to share anything in the near future on that.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including what else you can expect to see

When do you think we’re going to learn a lot more when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

When do you believe (pun intended) it will premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







