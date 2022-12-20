Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 spoilers: A look at ‘This Job’

Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 carries with it the title of “This Job” — want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should do here above all else is hand over an unfortunate reminder: You’re going to be waiting for a good while to see what is next. This installment, at least for now, is set to arrive on Wednesday, January 4. This is your first opportunity to see what’s ahead for Upton after what happened with Sean O’Neal, and we do hope there’s a chance to check in on her.

However, along the way here you are also going to learn a little bit more about Ruzek’s past courtesy of an old friend who turns up. As is often the case with a show like this. Nothing is going to go altogether according to plan.

To get a few more details right now, all you have to do is check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case. Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style.

In addition to this being a big episode for Ruzek, clearly it is equally going to be a big one for Torres and we’re going to learn even more about how he functions as a part of Intelligence. We know that becoming a part of this unit is not easy and while he’s been here a good chunk of the season at this point, he is still a rookie. Some things are not going to be easy to get used to, and he has to just be prepared for anything that gets thrown at him.

