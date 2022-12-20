Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 spoilers: Will Kidd, Carver live?

After a pretty extended hiatus you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 air come Wednesday, January 4. This episode, titled “Something for the Pain,” is going to kick off the new year. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about here?

Of course, there is also plenty to be nervous about, as well. Remember that at the center of this installment, you’re going to have a chance to see a life-or-death situation with Carver and Kidd at the center of it. Are they going to be able to make it out of this situation in one piece? We’re optimistic about Kidd, but as we’ve said already, very much nervous for Carver. He’s not as prominent a character, and we’re certainly seen this show kill off people following a hiatus before.

While we can’t confirm anything as of right now, we can give you the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 synopsis — consider this a newly-released way to set the stage:

01/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger. Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Violet is determined to take Emma down.

The Violet – Emma showdown has to be one of the things we’re the most curious about within this episode, largely because the latter’s return is so unexpected in the first place. We were pretty darn confident that she was going to be gone after this past episode and now, this is the situation Violent finds herself in. She’s already well-aware that the longer this character sticks around, the bigger a problem she is going to be — how can you enact some change and beyond that, enact it pretty darn fast?

