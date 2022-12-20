Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: How much longer?

Are we going to be stuck waiting a long period of time waiting for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? As we get into the new year, we do tend to think the wait is going to get harder and harder, and understandably so!

Remember here, first and foremost, that Tommy Egan is one of the most-popular characters in all of the TV world. He’s the sort of guy who you want to see as much of as humanly possible! What’s going to make the remainder of this hiatus so hard is that Force season 2 is almost certainly dropping later in the year than season 1 did.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

At the very least, we would argue that at this point, we’re likely four or five months away, at least from seeing Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast back. Remember that Power Book II: Ghost is currently slated to arrive on Friday, March 17, and it’s hard to imagine that Force airs before that. Also, there’s no reason for Starz to air these two spin-offs at the same time; they are going to stretch them out, largely for the purpose of ensuring that they keep their subscribers!

When you consider all of this, we tend to lean to five months away more so than four, and Starz better be prepared for a lot of questions on this subject over the next little while. We know that they’ve been peppered with them for a while with Ghost, and we just hope that there’s not some long break between the end of the Michael Rainey Jr. show and the start of this one. Why would there be? What would the network get out of that? This is a mystery, but they have 100% shocked us before.

Related – Check out some other discussions right now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force

How many months away do you think we are from the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere?

Let us know right now in the comments! Also, come back for some more scoop that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







