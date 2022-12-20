1923 series premiere sets Paramount+ streaming record

While it may not be a huge surprise to anyone out there, it is still worth reporting: The 1923 series premiere was a huge hit last night for Paramount+. Not only did the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series post 7.4 million multiplatform viewers (per Deadline), but it was also the most-watched premiere ever for the streaming service in the United States.

Ultimately, it was easy to understand why this would end up being the case. First and foremost, we’re talking here about incredible star power with the two actors at the top of the call sheet. Beyond that, you are also factoring in the Yellowstone brand and the presence of executive producer Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes. We had every reason in the world to think that this was going to be a huge hit and it was.

So will 1923 sustain itself over the next several weeks? That remains to be seen. The whole season will not have the benefit of airing on the Paramount Network, but it could draw subscribers to Paramount+ and that was the goal from the start. The numbers to date definitely validate it receiving a two-season order from the start, and we tend to imagine that this will give the powers-that-be even further incentive to extend this brand. We know that there’s been talk already about some other prequels, and there is 1883: The Bass Reeves Story coming at some point down the road, as well. The entire franchise has revolutionized the Western genre for television and made it mainstream in a way that it hasn’t been in some way. (There is also the modern-day 6666 series in development.)

Remember that due to the Christmas holiday, 1923 will not be returning to the air until Sunday, January 1. To get more news on the future, be sure to visit the link here.

