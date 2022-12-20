Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We’re sure there are some out there eager for season 2 episode 9 and rest assured, we’re right there with you! There is a lot to look forward to through the rest of the season, mostly because there’s so much of it left to go! That means more chances to learn about the agents of the Fly Team, and of course opportunities for some intense cases set in various parts of the world.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to step in here with the less-than-stellar news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t one next week, either. The plan is for the spin-off to come back alongside the rest of the franchise on Tuesday, January 3. The hope is that there are going to be multiple episodes throughout the month of January, largely to take advantage of some colder weather and viewers staying home. Sure, FBI: International already has a season 3 renewal, but why not make sure you keep the ratings up?

Story-wise, we do know that episode 9 will bring a good bit to the table — the title here is “Wheelman,” and the synopsis offers a few more details on what’s coming:

“Wheelman” – The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Ultimately, it’s not surprising at all that Forrester is going to feel this way. Of course, here’s the question we’re left to wonder: What can be done about it, if anything?

