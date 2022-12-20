Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Coming off of last week’s installment, it is fair to want more! CBS wouldn’t just air one episode completely on an island … right?

Well, as it turns out, they would. There is no new installment of the series tonight, and the plan now is for season 5 episode 10 to return on Tuesday, January 3. We are officially off for the holiday season, and the same can be said for every other show in this particular franchise as well.

So while you do wait to see more new episodes here, do you want to get a better sense of what’s coming story-wise? We actually have two synopses below that are very much worth your time…

Season 5 episode 10, “Second Life” – The abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan) and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 11, “Heroes” – The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just in case you are a little confused about “Heroes” airing on January 10, here’s what we can say: Originally, the plan was for it to air on the 3rd but it was pushed back a week instead. With this in mind, we imagine that the events of these two episodes are not going to directly impact each other in some significant way. If they were, we tend to think the original order would still be relatively intact.

