Outlander season 7 premiere date: Is split season inevitable?

As so many diehard fans most likely know at this point, Outlander season 7 is absolutely on its way! The Starz drama has been filming for an extremely long period of time already and yet, very little has been said in regards to specifics. Take, for example, when we are going to see these episodes and how they are going to be split … provided, of course, that they are at all.

For much of the past several months, we have moved forward with the assumption that we are going to see the show air in two separate blocks of eight, largely because that makes the most sense to us on paper. It could help the network retain subscribers for a long period of time, and it could also be useful for getting the show back sooner rather than later.

While we do tend to think that a split season will happen, one assumption we should all start to move away from is that the two batches will necessarily be even. After all, why does it have to be that way? Yellowstone this season, for example, is doing an eight-episode block before coming back next year with the final six for season 5. We could see Outlander do something where they air the first ten episodes of season 7, for example, before coming back with the final six.

In the end, the biggest thing that the network should do here is base the split on what makes sense for the story. Isn’t it often better to have a big cliffhanger and then great stuff on the other side? You don’t want to just force a shocking ending where it doesn’t belong, especially with a story like this that is an adaptation. Instead, allow the writing to dictate the best spot to leave things off.

For now, we remain optimistic that we’ll get at least the first part of the season before the summer — but how many episodes that constitutes remains to be seen.

