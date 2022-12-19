Outlander season 7 spoilers: Another new John Bell tease!

We are certainly hoping that Outlander season 7 premieres on Starz in the new year, and we will take whatever update we can get.

So what does that mean today? Think in terms of a new tease featuring none other than cast member John Bell! If you had over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see a behind-the-scenes image that serves as a rather pleasant reminder of what lies ahead — and we tend to think that there’s a lot to be excited for!

In general, all early evidence indicates that Bell’s Young Ian Murray is in for a very eventful season, one that could merge his multiple worlds together. Despite (as the name suggests) being younger than many of our main characters, he has gone through a great deal, whether it be trauma at the hands of Geillis or time away from the Frasers with the Mohawk. He has experienced great loss and heartbreak, but also has a tremendous amount of care and support in his life. He will be an important character as we get set for another chapter of this story, one that will bring us more into the American Revolution. It has been teased for some time and now, the story is just about here.

For those who have not been keeping up on any major season 7 news as of late, the upcoming season is going to run for sixteen episodes, the longest since the very first season. There is certainly a lot of work that still needs to be done behind the scenes, but our hope is that the show will be split up into two separate halves. At the very least, that could make it feasible that we see the first part at some point in the first half of 2023.

Fingers crossed, we get at least a few more reveals during the holiday season!

