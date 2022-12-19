The Bachelor spoilers: Zach Shallcross is ‘Mr. Right Reasons’?

As we get ourselves closer to the January 23 premiere of The Bachelor, we’re getting a better sense of how ABC is promoting it. You have a lead in Zach Shallcross who seems nice enough, but doesn’t necessarily have a lot of memorable qualities — other than that he’s related to Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton.

So how has the network decided to promote him? Well, with a simple label: “Mr. Right Reasons.” If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see that this label is plastered across the first poster for this season! As a result of this, we do come bearing a rather simple question: Why?

Out of all of the marketing decisions that we’ve seen this franchise make in the past, this is one of the weirdest just based on implications alone. Does this mean that other leads were not there “for the right reasons”? Also, What if the season itself doesn’t align with this label? Of course, ABC executives are most likely aware of the outcome, and maybe they are promoting the show this way to get people excited about a happy (and less dramatic) ending.

In general, though, we do have a problem with the cliches that this show throws out. Remember that if you didn’t care about being famous, you probably would not be a part of this franchise! Everyone who takes part wants some measure of attention, and it is fairly common for alumni after the fact to work full-time as influencers for months or even years after. To us, there’s no real problem with this … at least so long as you are honest about wanting love. If you just want fame and no relationship, that’s where things get a little dodgy and producers, if at all possible, should weed those people out before the season even starts.

