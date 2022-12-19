Jack Ryan season 3 spoilers: John Krasinski on the journey ahead

We know that you have waited a long time in order to see Jack Ryan season 3 arrive on Prime Video, but it’s almost over! In just a couple of days John Krasinski and the rest of the cast are back for what is going to be a dangerous, action-packed season that puts the title character through more turmoil than ever.

In the past, we’ve said that watching this show feels at times like watching an extended spy thriller, and we tend to think that could be the case this time more than ever. We especially feel that way after hearing Krasinski himself talk further about it.

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes leading up to the episodes airing this week, Krasinski himself expressed what exactly his character is going to be up against moving forward:

“This was definitely the most action-packed season we’ve had so far … Knowing that the audience was going to have three years in between the two seasons, we wanted to make it really fun and really exciting. And running away from the CIA is as dangerous as anything we could think of for Jack to do.”

The actor also noted that for him, this season required more rigorous training than ever before. Prior to filming, he was locked up during the global health crisis like everyone else and working on his web show Some Good News. He had to make a transition to action-hero mode, and we know already that it wasn’t just for one season. There’s a season 4 also coming up down the road and given that it’s already been shot, we tend to think that we won’t have to wait some extreme period of time in order to see it. (Hopefully, there will be updates on this chapter of the story before too long.)

Related – Be sure to get some additional news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What do you most want to see over the course of Jack Ryan season 3?

Let us know all of your thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







