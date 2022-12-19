Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: When will we get it?

Now that we know the official premiere date, isn’t this high time to discuss a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer? We know that we want it, and it’s not a tough bet to assume that a lot of you feel the same way.

Here’s what we can say before we dive too much further into anything else: Season 3 is coming on Friday, March 17. We’ve seen a tiny teaser for it already, and we’ve already recognized that pending some last-minute surprise, we probably won’t get too much else in the way of news until we get around to the start of the new year. Why would Starz reveal something too close to the holidays, knowing full well that this news would get buried it? We just can’t envision that.

However, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we get a trailer for season 3 at some point in late January or early February. There is even a perfect venture for the network to unveil it: Prior to an all-new episode of BMF. The two shows share an executive producer in 50 Cent, and are also big hits for Starz in general. This is a way to make sure that they retain some subscribers and get some footage out there to the biggest possible audience.

As we prepare for season 3, it’s already abundantly clear to us that Tariq St. Patrick is pretty darn screwed. Just think for a moment about the position that he’s in! This is a guy who is going to have very few allies, and Blanca is back and could be breathing down his neck. Monet’s future is also unpredictable at this point following the death of Zeke; losing a child is something that changes people, and we imagine even more so here given the massive secret she was keeping from the rest of the family. His death takes away a path for her to escape the drug business.

