Magnum PI season 5: Could we get another promo soon?

For those of you who missed the news last week, we have officially seen a first-look promo for Magnum PI season 5. As you would imagine, it was every bit as exciting as we’d hoped! While there was no real footage in the short NBC clip, it was just nice to see that the network is already getting the ball rolling on promotion leading up to the February 19 premiere.

So with this in mind, is it fair to expect something more in the near future — or, are we being overly optimistic right now?

We should note that when it comes to promos, just about anything can happen and this is not the sort of thing that the network is always going to hype in advance. After all, there wasn’t much word out there that they were promoting season 5 when they did! We could theoretically see a promo with real footage over the next week and a half, but we feel somewhat-doubtful about it for now. It’s just a hard sell to put something big out during Christmas when a lot of people are not watching TV and news tends to get buried fast.

The earliest we personally expect some more Magnum PI footage to emerge is when we get around to New Year’s Eve, and we start to get a combination of big programming and sports around that time. NBC will also be kicking off their new primetime lineup on January 2 with America’s Got Talent: All Stars, so why not get the ball rolling then? Given that at that point season 5 will only be a month and a half away, it makes all the sense in the world to get people excited. This is a show that still brings a lot to the table, and we hope that the end result delivers all of the fun, action, and even romance (Magnum & Higgins!) that we crave after such a long hiatus.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Magnum PI season 5, including a few behind-the-scenes teases

When do you think we’re going to see another big promo for Magnum PI season 5?

Go ahead and share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of additional news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







