The Rookie season 5 spoilers: More on Feds crossover

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, The Rookie and its spin-off The Rookie: Feds are making a big change in the new year. These two shows are going to be paired up together on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern starting on January 3!

Will this prove to be a winning strategy over at ABC? That remains to be seen, but we do understand why they think it’s a smart idea. Just think about it in these terms — this is a way for the network to promote crossovers, plus do something that they’ve had success with elsewhere courtesy of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. It’s too early to say if it will work, but there is going to be a Nathan Fillion crossover almost immediately.

While we cannot yet say if the next episode of The Rookie proper is going to feature anyone from the spin-off, the January 3 episode of Feds will absolutely have John Nolan as a part of the story — in a rather surprising fashion! Just take a look at the attached synopsis for more on that subject:

“The Silent Prisoner” – A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone enlists John Nolan to help her remodel Cutty’s garage into a living space; and Brendon, ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette, discovers she has feelings for someone else on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Not all crossovers are going to be big ones, even if they’re promoted that way — absolutely we’ve learned that from watching how the Grey’s Anatomy universe is promoted over the years.

