A Million Little Things season 5 spoilers: ‘Love and sorrow’ ahead

We don’t tend to think that this will be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but A Million Little Things season 5 is going to be emotional. Very much so. How else can you really describe it? The end of season 4 suggested that Gary could be fighting for his life all over again, and there could still be a lot of struggles coming for all of the other characters.

There’s also, of course, one other important thing coursing through every plotline: This is the final batch of episodes. We are clearly building towards some sort of epic conclusion, even if it is currently unclear what that specific conclusion is.

So what can we go ahead and share right now? We suggest that you check out the season 5 synopsis per TVLine, since it does establish further where things could be going:

“As the final season of our series unfolds, we’ll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.”

Will there be a hopeful end?

We certainly hope so, given that we’ve gone through SO much with all of these characters already! With that being said, we also should prime ourselves for something that is potentially bittersweet. This isn’t a show that has ever tried to create some sort of delusion that life is perfect. It’s more about how you work through some of that adversity and get through the other side. We’re not sure we see that changing at any point in the near future.

