Ahsoka season 1: 2023 premiere date teased by Disney+!

Just in case you were desperately hoping to get more news on Ahsoka season 1 today via Disney+, we are more than happy to help!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service showed off the Rosario Dawson series in a new teaser highlighting some of their upcoming 2023 releases. There wasn’t much footage in here other than a glimpse of the title character, but how much more do we need. Ahsoka Tano is of course a fan-favorite character across the greater Star Wars universe, and we saw her make a live-action appearance back on The Mandalorian season 2. (In case you needed a refresher, season 3 is going to be premiering in March.)

So when in 2023 could we conceivably see Ahsoka come on the air? There are a lot of possibilities out there, but the simplest one right now is that it releases in late summer or fall. The Mandalorian season 3 will have the spring spot, and we could easily see Dawson and company fill the void that is left by Andor earlier this year. We’d love to see it earlier than that, but we tend to think that Disney+ will be careful. This is one of the most marketable series that they have within the greater Star Wars universe, or at least it is until we know whether or not there is going to be a season 2 for Obi-Wan Kenobi. (We’re trying to remain hopeful for this.)

No matter when it premieres, rest assured we’ll be ready for Ahsoka. All things considered, it feels impossible not to be!

