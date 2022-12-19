The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The Blood Origin hope

We know that The Witcher season 3 is going to be premiering on Netflix at some point in the summer. That has been out there for a while!

Yet, it’s clear at this point that there are also some other questions, with one of the biggest ones being rather simple: How far in advance would the streaming service announce a start date?

In a way, we think there’s a bizarre argument to do it far earlier in advance than anyone would expect, almost as a distraction from a lot of the mess that we’ve seen as of late. Remember that there have been petitions to keep Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt, and there was even some speculation (false, mind you) that he could return to the series after DC moved forward without him as Superman.

The best-case scenario for a season 3 premiere date announcement is that Netflix makes something alongside The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel set to premiere on Christmas Day. It would be a way to offer some franchise continuity, no? Without a doubt, this is a fun thing to think about! However, we also tend to think it’s an unlikely thing to happen, just because more than likely, the premiere is still a solid six or seven months away, at the earliest. To us, the best-case scenario here is that Blood Origin gives us a premiere month, or some sort of tiny tease for what’s coming up.

In the end, though, much of this is pretty unlikely. Our advice is to just try to enjoy the prequel — oh, and if possible, ignore all of the external noise that is out there about the future of the flagship show. We know that things are pretty darn messy these days…

Related – Be sure to check out other news now on The Witcher, including more on what the future could hold

Do you think we’re going to learn a premiere date for The Witcher season 3 alongside Blood Origin in some form?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







