Severance season 2 premiere date: Any holiday reveals ahead?

Is there a chance we learn something when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date during the holiday season? What about news on the show at large?

For the time being, let’s kick things off by saying this: We do think that Apple TV+ is going to do what they can to hype up the future of the show over the next several weeks. It’s hard for them not to! We are talking here all about one of their biggest shows, and also one that they have a ton invested in already when it comes to the long-term future. There’s a chance that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be the end of the road. Meanwhile, the future of The Morning Show is unclear. For now, Severance at the very least has a chance to go for at least another few years, depending on what is decided with the story.

Do we think that there’s going to be news on the show, and perhaps a few teases, over the course of the holiday season? Absolutely, with one of the reasons being that the series has some Golden Globe nominations and could get some love via the SAG Awards. We do think there’s going to be a great campaign behind it! However, we also think that there’s not going to be all that much said about a premiere date for a couple of reasons. For starters, we’re still months away from the end of filming! Also, we’re not entirely sure that the cast will even know something beyond the most vague of details.

Will the cast be asked about this over the next couple of months? Almost certainly, but there’s a pretty big reason why they’ll likely say almost nothing about it — they don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. The last thing they’ll want to do is announce something that they have to walk back a little bit later.

