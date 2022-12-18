Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Could Gwendoline Christie return?

The first thing we should do within this piece is remind you of one simple thing: Wednesday season 2 is not a sure thing yet. Do we want to see it happen? Without a doubt, but signs point to Netflix making us wait until 2024 to get anything when it comes to official news.

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and raise some other questions — including, for example, the chance of a Gwendoline Christie return. Could that happen? Given Larissa Weems’ apparent death at the end of season 1, it would be easy to say that the character is done.

However, Wednesday is a show that could play around with the concept for mortality quite easily; or, there may be another twist in here that is hard to anticipate! One thing we can at least say is that nothing seems set in stone for now.

Speaking on this subject further in a new interview with Digital Spy, here is some of what Christie had to say:

“We haven’t seen her put in the ground, have we? I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death … I think that Larissa is doing her best to be embracing of the world as a whole. I think she’s taken that chance, and it’s unfortunate that it has ended up leading to her demise. […] She is very firmly cemented in her outsider status. Due to that, she has a healthy disregard and suspicion for normies and those in the normie world. I think she’s also intelligent enough to know that she wants to develop a harmonious relationship between the outcasts at Nevermore and the normies, because she understands that she wants the community to be integrated.”

For Christie, the only issue with a return may be finding the room within her schedule to do it. Remember that she also has an important role coming on Severance season 2, so she is going to be rather busy for the immediate future. Still, we don’t get the sense that Wednesday will be returning to production in the near future, either.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Wednesday, including renewal hopes

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible Wednesday season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







