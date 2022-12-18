Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Is Will okay?

Unfortunately, we are pretty well-aware already that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 is not going to stream until mid-January. That’s a long time to wait! Also, it’s a long time to leave us wondering a lot of different questions now when it comes to the future.

So what is the main focus we have this time around? Rather than discuss the big cliffhanger related to JJ and Luke, let’s shift the focus a little bit over to Will. Is everything really going to be okay with JJ’s husband moving forward.

We know that to some extent, the writers gave hope when it comes to his health struggle in episode 5. However, they also revealed that the character has actually known about part of his diagnosis for a good bit longer than he indicated. When you consider this, don’t you also have to consider that he may be keeping a few other secrets? This may not be the sort of thing a lot of people want to think about, but it’s also fairly hard to avoid at this point. There could be more to his diagnosis that is currently clear, or things could deteriorate and fast.

Given that AJ Cook is a longtime series regular and this show already doesn’t have Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, we don’t think they are killing off JJ. For some recurring characters, however, we tend to think the door is open for just about anything. We’re not super-concerned that something terrible will transpire with Will during episode 6 in particular; down the road, however, is a totally different story.

As we prepare ourselves for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6, do you think Will is going to be okay?

