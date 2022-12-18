Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any news over the holiday?

Is there a chance that we could get any sort of Squid Game season 2 premiere date over the course of the holiday season? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is a lot of great stuff to wonder about for now.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting this: Regardless of if there is any major news announced or not, we know that we’re not getting any episodes in the near future. It’s hard to even think TOO much about that when production is not even underway at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

With this in mind, we should go ahead and note that there won’t be a premiere date announcement soon, either. Maybe there will be news revealed about a specific time in 2024 that we get the hit show back, but even that feels unlikely. Since season 1 is no longer eligible for any major awards, you won’t be getting any discussion about that, either.

So for now, the biggest thing that we could learn about in regards to season 2 over the holiday season is approximately when season 2 could begin, or what sort of Games we could see as a part of the next chapter of the story. While we don’t get the sense that the show is just out to replicate what they did before in the new season, there are going to be at least some common threads. They want the series to feel a little bit familiar and we understand that for continuity’s sake.

In general, though, we anticipate that the main story arc for season 2 is going to be Gi-hun working from a different vantage point to destroy the Games. He managed to survive them and he now has money; what he chooses to do with it should be interesting to behold.

Related – Be sure to get all sorts of other news on Squid Game, including what else could be coming up soon

Is there anything you are especially excited about when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







