George & Tammy episode 4 spoilers: A Christmas episode?

Next week on Showtime, you’re going to have a chance to see George & Tammy season 1 episode 4 arrive. So what can we say now?

First and foremost, we really should note our shock that we’re going to be getting an episode airing on Christmas Day at all! While it is considered a tradition for British TV shows to air episodes on December 25, it’s something most American networks avoid like the plague. With that being said, there are some mitigating factors that Showtime may be looking at here. For starters, they know that nobody necessarily has to watch the Michael Shannon – Jessica Chastain series live; they can check it out more or less at their own pace. Also, there’s a part of this upcoming story (titled “The Grand Tour”) that is set around Christmas Day.

Want to get some more news all about what lies ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the full George & Tammy season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The only Christmas present Tammy wants is George’s sobriety; when he cannot deliver, their relationship hits a crisis point, forcing Tammy to make a drastic threat; when George calls her bluff, they find themselves singing sad songs.

Of course, those of you who know the story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette probably have some sort of sense already as to where this is going and/or how everything will eventually tie together. Yet, we do still think that there’s room for a few surprises sprinkled in here as well. Why wouldn’t there be? There is context and depth that the creative team can give to this world. Even if you think you know the full story, there’s a pretty good chance that you do not. There is always room for something more sprinkled in!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to George & Tammy

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to George & Tammy episode 4 next week on Showtime?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







