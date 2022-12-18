Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, Dec. 18, 2022?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It’s the holiday season, so why not settle in with some comedy?

It goes without saying, but of course we’d like to get some more of the series as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is going to happen, whether it be tonight or in the near future. The season finale of Oliver’s series aired on HBO last month, and we are now in the midst of a long hiatus. Are we used to these at this point? Sure, but that doesn’t make the long wait here any less of a bummer. We anticipate that the new season is going to premiere at some point in February, largely because that is what we’ve seen over the course of the past several years.

For now, the only thing we can hope is that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will deliver a few special web exclusives over the next few weeks, given that we have had a chance to see some of these during hiatuses in the past. Typically, these are short, fun little segments that are evergreen in nature. There’s a real cognizance that these are not meant to be super-topical and will just get people talking for a short period of time. (Take, for example, the one that he did about the Pringles mascot.)

Of course, we recognize that by that time the series returns to HBO, there are going to be at least a few current events that get lost in the shuffle and are not fully brought up. This is a bummer, but at the same time, it’s something that we’ve gotten rather accustomed to over the years.

What are you the most excited to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show is back on HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some other news through the rest of the hiatus.

