Yellowstone season 5: Where’s Jimmy Hurdstrom, Jefferson White?

Have you been eager to see Jefferson White and his role of Jimmy Hurdstrom on Yellowstone season 5? If so, consider yourselves far from alone! There have been questions aplenty about this character’s whereabouts as of late, and we certainly don’t think these questions are going to go away.

The biggest surprise for us through the first several episodes has not necessarily been the character’s absence, as this was established at the end of season 4. We know that he and Emily are off at the 6666 Ranch in Texas! We’re more surprised that the character hasn’t even been brought up. Given how important a presence he’s been over the years, it’s strange to not even hear him mentioned.

Rest assured, though, there are still some HUGE plans for Jimmy in the long-term of this show and we’re just going to have to be patient to get around to some of them. We tend to think that he and Emily both are going to return at some point and beyond just that, there’s still a good chance that the 6666 spin-off is coming down the road. There hasn’t been that much said officially about this event as of yet, though we know the plan is for it to air on Paramount Network and not the Paramount+ streaming service.

Ultimately, what makes Jimmy such an appealing character within this world is that he’s a little bit of an everyman. There are a lot of people in the greater Yellowstone world that aren’t as easy to relate to, including John Dutton (pictured above). Jimmy, however, had to learn the ropes and start completely from the bottom. A lot of us have a hard time finding our place in the world, and his struggle is really indicative of a lot of that.

What do you want to see from Jimmy moving into Yellowstone season 5?

