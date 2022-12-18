Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, December 18, 2022?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is there an opportunity ahead to dive back into Robyn McCall’s world? Obviously, we want it. It’s hard not to on the basis of the cliffhanger we saw earlier this fall!

Unfortunately, we’re just not in a place where the network is bringing the show back — not now, and not in the next several weeks. We do understand the hiatus tonight, given that we are so close to the holidays and as a result of that, a lot of regularly scheduled programming is off the air. Things are going to be a little bit tougher when we get around to the new year, especially when you think a little bit about when NCIS: Los Angeles and also East New York are coming back around.

So what are we forced to wait so long for Queen Latifah and the rest to come back in February? A lot of it seems to be the network’s desire, with this show in particular, to get on the other side of the Super Bowl and some other special programming before bringing it back. The silver lining here is, of course, that when the show does come back, it will have very few interruptions the rest of the way. That’s a thousand percent something that will prove beneficial at that time, even if it is frustrating now.

The other thing that’s frustrating is simply not having too much more to share when it comes to episode details — more than likely, we’re going to be waiting until mid-to-late January to get some of that, based on when CBS tends to reveal synopses. We just hope that viewers are all waiting for the show to come back after this long of a break!

Related – Be sure to get additional news right now The Equalizer, including a few other details all about the future

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 3 when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







