House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A long-term plan

It may seem strange to say that HBO is already thinking about 2024 and House of the Dragon season 2, but we absolutely think that they are! If there’s one thing that we’ve 100% learned about this network over the years, it is that they have a great tendency to think far ahead.

Take, for example, the fact that they know already that the show isn’t coming back next year. We’re probably entering the most empty time we’re going to have for the greater Game of Thrones franchise in a good while right now, and we’ll explain further within.

You see, we tend to think that from an HBO standpoint, the goal here is going to be finding a way to give us a steady about of Game of Thrones related shows on a regular basis. Maybe not once a year, but close to it. With House of the Dragon, they proved that there is still excitement around the franchise and that wasn’t a sure thing going into it.

The network has options for other spin-offs and prequels — the Jon Snow one has generated the most hype, but there are others in development. They will use the season 2 premiere date for the Emmy D’Arcy show in order to ensure that they can set up a suitable time, potentially in 2025, for the next show in the universe. That also gives them a chance to stage House of the Dragon season 3, potentially, for 2026. They can really pattern this out, and this is the value of thinking far ahead.

So when the dust settles, HBO in some ways needs to have a firm premiere date for season 2 of the show. That makes it so much easier to look forward into the future!

