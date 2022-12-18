His Dark Materials season 3 spoilers: More on episode 5, episode 6

Are you ready to see His Dark Materials season 3 episode 5 and episode 6? We hope so, given that they are right around the corner! Both of these installments are set to come on HBO tomorrow night, just in case you were concerned that there was going to be some sort of extended holiday break. In general, there is a TON still to look forward to!

So without further ado, let’s go ahead and set the stage further! The network has officially revealed synopses for both of these upcoming episodes, and we suggest that you take a look at them in full below.

Season 3 episode 5, “No Way Out” – Will and Lyra journey into the Land of the Dead in search of Roger. Mrs. Coulter risks everything to save Lyra.

Season 3 episode 6, “The Abyss” – Lyra and Will try to escape the Land of the Dead. Asriel and Mrs. Coulter make a shocking discovery.

As you get into episode 6, it goes without saying that the stakes are going to hit yet another level. It feels pretty inevitable that they would have to! There are only a couple more episodes left on the other side of these airing, and it does feel 100% jarring that the remainder of the show is getting burned off so fast. We hope that this is a case of HBO trying to make some sort of epic holiday event out of this, and not them preparing to send this off into a void after the fact on HBO Max. Just in case you weren’t aware, there’s been a pretty hefty amount of content going away on there and it does make us concerned about a TON of shows.

Of course, for now we don’t want to think that far ahead — let’s just be happy that there is some big stuff coming up soon.

