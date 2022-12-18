Is East New York new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ’10-13′

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? The show had a pretty great run earlier this year, so are we about to see more of it now?

Well, this is where we do have some unfortunate news to pass along: We are still on hiatus. The police drama is going to be off the air for the rest of the year and as of right now, the plan is to get it back on Sunday, January 8. The title for this episode is “10-13,” and it’s important to remember that police codes do sometimes vary depending on the state and/or city. In New York, this means that an officer needs help. That could be a particularly clear reference to Bentley, whose life was on the line at the end of this past episode.

Want to learn a little more in terms of details about the story at large? Then check out the full synopsis below:

“10-13” – With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

By the end of the episode, we of course anticipate that we’re going to get a few answers about Bentley’s fate and provided he survives, we’ll see what sort of adjustment he’ll have to face.

Will this be the last episode in January?

More than likely, no. There are going to be some chances to tackle some other stories, and hopefully, those will carry forward the momentum that we’ve seen so far. There’s no word on a season 2 as of yet, but we do have reason to be optimistic at present.

