Saturday Night Live: Lizzo performs ‘Break Up Twice,’ Christmas hit

For anyone who was not aware in advance, Lizzo was announced as a replacement musical guest for Saturday Night Live tonight. So what did she choose to perform?

What makes her such a fantastic performer here is the oh-so-simple fact that she is versatile, and could easily choose to do some of her own hits or a holiday classic. Remember, after all, that this is a Christmas episode! What better time to bust out something of that nature?

Well, for her first song Lizzo chose to stage a performance of “Break Up Twice,” one of her more-recent tracks. We expected that her first performance tonight would be a popular hit, and something that she could have a little bit of fun with when it comes to the arrangement. There’s no denying her voice is next level — it always is! The only thing that surprised us is that the show didn’t actually take advantage of her talent in sketches before this, given that she has successfully hosted before. That could just be a cameo that they are saving for down the road.

As for the second song, Lizzo went full Christmas! We’re certainly not mad about this, as she belted out a pretty fantastic rendition of the Stevie Wonder classic “Someday at Christmas,” and there was a lot to like here from start to finish. This is one of those message-based Christmas hits that came from an era where there were a lot of them.

After listening to it, don’t you also feel like you’re in the holiday spirit? For whatever reason, there’s something about SNL at Christmas that allows us to feel festive in a way that few other shows do. (Also, kudos to Lizzo for hitting some of the notes that she did at the end of all of this.)

What did you think about Lizzo’s performance on tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode?

