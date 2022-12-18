Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live with tonight’s episode

Here is some breaking news we did not expecting entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode: Cecily Strong is leaving the show.

In a way, the news is not that shocking, given that Strong has been a part of the cast for more than a decade at this point. Next to Kenan Thompson, she’s one of the longest-tenured cast members that the series has! Her exit comes after Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and others all exited after this past season … but why have it happen now?

If we had to ponder over the timing of this exit, it may have a thing or two to do with SNL wanting her to stick around a little while to help with the transition. She’s done that, and she can now go off to other things. We know that she performed a one-woman show earlier this year that kept her out of the first few episodes, and there are some other TV and movie opportunities that await her. Luckily, we have seen some bright spots with some relatively-new cast members as of late like Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman. This may help to make the transition a little bit easier.

Cecily does leave behind an awesome legacy, especially when it comes to recurring characters like The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party and Jeanine Pirro. We do hope the door will be open for her to come back as a host down the road, mostly because there is so much that she could bring to any individual show.

Now, let’s just hope that we don’t have any other major SNL departures over the next several weeks. At this point, we’re not sure our heart can take it.

Are you shocked that Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live with tonight’s episode?

What is your favorite memory of her as a cast member?

