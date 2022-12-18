Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? Season 3 hopes

Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? Are we about to venture back into the world of Sicily, and all the craziness that comes with it?

There is a good bit to get into within this article, but the first thing we should do is break some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. Last week was the end of The White Lotus season 2, which means that Tanya’s death marks the end of the road for the story at present.

Is there more coming? Luckily, yes! We’re happy to already have advance word that there is a season 3 coming and with that, we just gotta wait for it. The question here, of course, is how long said wait is going to be. There are a lot of benchmarks that have to be met over the next several months, and that begins with learning whatever the setting is going to be for the new season. From there, we’ll learn about the cast and when production is going to start. It feels unlikely that we’re going to see more in 2023, even if this show operates with fewer episodes than the average HBO series. You’re just asking a lot to get a quick turnaround of a story that has so much change between one season and the next. (We’re hoping for a spring 2024 start date personally.)

What we’d like to see moving into season 3 is of course a return of one or two characters — most notably Portia, given that there is a lot of closure we’d like to see at this point. How can that be the end of Tanya’s story? We refuse to accept that, given that there’s so much justice that needs to be had over what Greg did — and here’s your reminder that he is absolutely the worst for every single part of his plan.

