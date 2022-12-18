The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

When are we going to learn the season 3 premiere date for The White Lotus at HBO? It shouldn’t be a shock, but we’d like it as soon as possible.

However, it should be pretty darn clear to everyone at this point that we’re going to be waiting a long time for it — that feels inevitable. The season 2 finale was less than a week ago and odds are, we’re months away from the show even starting up production! There isn’t any location info out there yet, let alone a cast.

What we want to focus on here is ultimately rather simple: When are we going to be seeing the premiere date actually get announced? In a perfect world, we’d love to know it at this point next year, and that at least feels possible — at least if season 3 premieres in the spring of 2024. To us, the big question here is really if this season premieres before or after House of the Dragon season 2, which is going to be ready around the same exact time period. The premiere dates for both of these shows will be announced two or three months in advance, and then you will get an extensive promotional period.

It is going to be fun seeing just how hard the network goes in promotion of season 3, especially since we consider this to be a full-on mega-hit at this point. If you think back to the start of season 2, there was an understanding that it was popular; yet, we think it’s gotten even more mainstream since then! There’s so much escapism that comes with watching this show, which is very much different from what you see elsewhere on TV. It’s biting and satirical, but also a character study on class. In the end, we learn that the super-rich have just as many flaws as anyone, if not more.

