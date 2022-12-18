NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9: A hunt for more details

When are we going to get some more insight when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9? It’s absolutely something we want!

Of course, the jury is still out on what we’re actually going to get and when. There are a few things, after all, that we have to remember here. First and foremost, recall that the crossover (which was originally going to serve as episode 9 for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series) has been delayed until January 9. That means that this episode is actually episode 10 now, with the “new” episode 9 set to air on Sunday, January 8.

Oddly, there is no information out there about this episode yet, but it’s our hope that this will change over the next week. Typically, that’s a good window for when CBS shares info in advance, and they may want viewers to know what lies ahead before said crossover happens. We don’t tend to think that there’s anything too earth-shattering in the installment, at least in terms of things that radically change the characters’ lives forever. After all, it’s the sort of thing that would’ve been addressed in the crossover now and that would create some complications. It’s one of the reasons why it is important for us to have standalone episodes here and there, as stories do occasionally air in weird orders.

Eventually, what we know about season 14 is pretty simple: Callen is doing what he can to locate Hetty, and we’re also going to see him try and plan a wedding to Anna. This is the sort of thing that will likely play out over time, and we tend to at least think that the latter will take place near the end of the season. (Will season 14 be the end of the road? We still cannot say, at least as of yet.)

