1923 season 1: Is Elsa Dutton, Isabel May the narrator?

As we enjoy 1923 season 1, why not have a talk about the narrator? Is that Isabel May still serving in the role, as her character Elsa Dutton?

Of course, we’ll break that down a little bit further in this piece, plus also what the narrator’s role could serve within this saga…

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and make it clear: That is the voice of the late Elsa Dutton at the top of the show, and we tend to think you are going to be hearing a good bit from her over the course of the season. For those wondering how Elsa would know what’s happening to characters long after she’s dead … TV magic? She was also telling the story of 1883 beyond the grave, as well. Her presence does give this show a certain degree of continuity to the previous Yellowstone prequel, and we also do hear early on this season about what happened to her parents, James and Margaret Dutton.

In the end, what we learn in 1923, plus what we saw at the end of 1883, are both reminders of just how brutal this world really is. This is a violent, chaotic place where everything from mother nature to local politics can be devastating. You just have to prepare for anything and everything within this world.

We know that there could be at least one other prequel following 1923, and of course we wonder already if May would take on this role again for that! In general, how often we hear her voice will be interesting to hear as this particular show goes along, especially since you’re not getting her point of view in any of the scenes itself. This is already a little bit different from 1883 with that very thing in mind.

