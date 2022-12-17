1923 season 1 episode 1 start time on Paramount+

Tomorrow on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to dive in 1923 season 1 episode 1! The latest Yellowstone prequel is almost here and there’s a ton of action and drama that will inevitably come with it.

So when are you going to have a chance to experience it if you’ve got the streaming service? Or, when is it going to air on the Paramount Network? If you’re curious, we have more information on this very subject within…

Let’s start here with Paramount+, since this is going to be where you have a chance to experience the show first. 1923 will premiere Sunday at 3:00 a.m. Eastern time, or midnight if you are here on the West Coast. This episode will introduce you to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton — to get more insight on the show itself, check out the logline below:

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

As for viewers on the Paramount Network, the premiere is going to air following tomorrow’s Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 — the final one of the calendar year! The plan is for it to air at about 9:21 p.m. Eastern time — Yellowstone beforehand is extended, and that’s why it is airing in such an unusual spot. The network also provides a synopsis for the specific premiere itself:

1923 follows a new generation of Duttons. Jacob quashes a dispute between cattle ranchers and sheep herders. Cara informs Liz of the sacrifices of marrying into the Dutton family. Meanwhile, another Dutton finds himself far from home. Now, we should note that you'll have to get Paramount+ to watch the full series in its entirety. The premiere tomorrow night on the network is simply a measure of getting people hooked.

