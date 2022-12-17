Celebrity Big Brother season 4: Will it happen on CBS soon?

Celebrity Big Brother season 3Is there any chance at a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happening on CBS in the near future? This is the time of year where these questions come up, and we understand why. The show has been a bit of winter escapism whenever it is around!

However, it’s also not a show that is an annual event by any means. The first season came about as a result of the 2018 Olympics and then, it came back the next year as a surprise. It then returned this year, once again, as counter-programming for the Winter Games, and odds are that’s when it will return again (potentially). There is no season set for 2023; CBS has set its midseason schedule and there is frankly no room for it anyway.

What we will go ahead and say is this: While the ratings for season 3 were down significantly versus season 2, it still performed decently enough for a reality TV show on network TV in 2022. Remember that the past few years have seen significant ratings declines across the board — blame streaming for that — and the Big Brother franchise drives a significant amount of subscribers to Paramount+ for the live feeds. The franchise is profitable, even if Celebrity Big Brother 3 was not exactly anyone’s favorite version of the franchise. It suffered from being far too predictable, and we don’t think the cast was altogether refreshing or super-interesting, either, save for a couple of names.

If there is a season 4 in 2026, we would say that CBS’ biggest priority should be trying to find more famous (or at least, pseudo-famous) people who are eager to play the game. Or, at the very least people who haven’t been on a ton of other reality shows already. That’s always been a problem with the celebrity – reality TV circuit in general. There are a lot of retreads and over time, that can get incredibly frustrating to watch.

Related Be sure to score other news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

Do you want to see a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happen at some point?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back for some additional scoop. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!