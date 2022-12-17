Celebrity Big Brother season 4: Will it happen on CBS soon?

Is there any chance at a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happening on CBS in the near future? This is the time of year where these questions come up, and we understand why. The show has been a bit of winter escapism whenever it is around!

However, it’s also not a show that is an annual event by any means. The first season came about as a result of the 2018 Olympics and then, it came back the next year as a surprise. It then returned this year, once again, as counter-programming for the Winter Games, and odds are that’s when it will return again (potentially). There is no season set for 2023; CBS has set its midseason schedule and there is frankly no room for it anyway.

What we will go ahead and say is this: While the ratings for season 3 were down significantly versus season 2, it still performed decently enough for a reality TV show on network TV in 2022. Remember that the past few years have seen significant ratings declines across the board — blame streaming for that — and the Big Brother franchise drives a significant amount of subscribers to Paramount+ for the live feeds. The franchise is profitable, even if Celebrity Big Brother 3 was not exactly anyone’s favorite version of the franchise. It suffered from being far too predictable, and we don’t think the cast was altogether refreshing or super-interesting, either, save for a couple of names.

If there is a season 4 in 2026, we would say that CBS’ biggest priority should be trying to find more famous (or at least, pseudo-famous) people who are eager to play the game. Or, at the very least people who haven’t been on a ton of other reality shows already. That’s always been a problem with the celebrity – reality TV circuit in general. There are a lot of retreads and over time, that can get incredibly frustrating to watch.

Related – Be sure to score other news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

Do you want to see a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happen at some point?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back for some additional scoop. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







