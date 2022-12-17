The Blacklist season 10: Is filming done for the year?

Is filming done for The Blacklist season 10, at least for the calendar year? There is a good case to be made for it, at least per some social media.

Want to get some evidence? Then head over to the official Instagram of Chin Han, who has been appearing throughout the first half of the season as Wujing. He has finally left New York and seems to be eventually off to the Far East, which makes it clear that his services are not required on the show, at least for now.

There are a couple of different ways to look at Han’s post. Either his time on the show in general is done, or he’s just done temporarily and could come back in the new year. It does make sense for the cast and crew to either be done for 2023 or close to it, given that we’re only eight days away now to Christmas!

If Han is done as Wujing (who received the Blacklist from Marvin Gerard at the end of season 9), we could be getting a season this time around that is similar to what we had in seasons 2, 3, and 4. By that, we mean mostly a story that is largely two separate arcs, with maybe an independent episode or two in the middle. Wujing could give way to a larger threat — there are still questions as to who #2 is on the list. Also, there’s the mystery of Reddington’s identity but at this point, it’s hard to really know if that’s something that will ever truly be solved. If it is, we tend to think it will be saved for the final season, and there is no guarantee that is happening anytime soon.

