Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7: When to expect details

When are we going to get some additional insight on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7? We don’t have to tell you the demand is here for this one.

After all, episode 7 is going to mark the big farewell for Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, at least when it comes to her being a significant on-screen presence. We know that she will continue forward as a narrator and executive producer and could come back for the finale, but that’s stuff for down the road. For now, we mostly want to focus on what is in front of us.

At present, the crummiest thing about Meredith’s goodbye is simply how long we’re going to be stuck waiting in order to see it. As of right now, this story is set to air on Thursday, February 23 and while we’ve seen a small tease, we don’t have a synopsis or additional photos for it yet! Unfortunately, we also won’t be getting any of those for a while still, either.

Based on the way that this network tends to release information in advance of upcoming episodes, we tend to think we’ll start to get some stuff when we get around to early February. ABC won’t rush this along since they have other things to promote beforehand, but the lead-up to this story is going to be almost exclusively about Meredith Grey, much as it should be. Are they going to have a challenge moving the story forward without her as a part of the cast? 100%, but they probably realize that this is a problem for another day and something that they can deal with later. The best thing they can do is get a ton of people watching on February 23 and then hope that even a percentage of them stick around.

Related – Be sure to get further discussion right now on Grey’s Anatomy, including Pompeo discussing her exit

What do you think we’re going to see on Ellen Pompeo’s final episode of Grey’s Anatomy?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also be sure to keep coming back for some other assorted updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







