Nancy Drew season 4 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

For everyone out there who has been eager to see Nancy Drew season 4 premiere on The CW, we’ve reached another milestone. Of course, this one is a pretty sad one for everyone who has loved the show over the years.

In a new post on Twitter (see here), series star Kennedy McMann confirmed that Friday was the last day of production for the entire series — everything is now done when it comes to filming on the set. It’s been known for a little while that season 4 would be the end of the road, and the series is an unfortunate victim of The CW having new ownership and completely revamping its programming. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’ll at least say we’re glad that the series got a chance to go out on its own terms — remember that not everything else on the schedule got anywhere near this lucky.

With filming now done, it once again raises the question of when we’ll actually see these episodes on the air. On paper, it’s easiest to say that March is the earliest we’ll get it back, mostly because The CW has already announced a lot of dates for February and even some for early March. If Nancy Drew was coming back earlier than that, why wouldn’t they have announced it already?

Whenever the show comes back, at this point we’re mostly hoping that we’ll see the remaining episodes without any breaks in the middle — go ahead and give us a cohesive story that builds up momentum to the finale! Why not? We of course want a lot of great mysteries, but also a lot of progress for key relationships. Also, is it too much to ask for a somewhat-happy ending for a lot of the Drew Crew?

