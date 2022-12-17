Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The best month?

Now that we know something more about Power Book II: Ghost season 3, isn’t it easier to discuss Power Book IV: Force? We tend to think so, especially as we ponder over the subject of possible season 2 premiere dates.

Earlier this week, we spoke a little bit about what Starz could decide to do with the Joseph Sikora series. For the sake of this article now, we want to mix things up a little. To be specific, why not get into what we want to see as a fan? What could make some sense for the network, but also make us super-psyched from the outside looking in?

We know officially now that Ghost is coming back in mind-March, and we’re also well-aware that Starz will probably not air this and its other spin-off simultaneously. With that in mind, the more likely scenario is that Force comes back close to the end of May or in June.

Personally, what we’d like to see is a redux of what we got with the end of Ghost season 2 and the start of Power Book IV season 1 — the finale of one show aired the same night as the premiere of the other. So, consider this for a moment: We see Tommy Egan back on Friday, May 19 or Sunday, May 21 depending on how Starz scales out the schedule. Get Force back on the air before Memorial Day Weekend, and also allow it to take command of a premiere-date window that is often overlooked and underserved. We think there’s a chance for the show to get a lot of attention around this point and with Gary Lennon back on board as showrunner, there is potential for some really good stuff. He’s one of the best architects of the Tommy character out there, so he should be bringing a lot to the table.

