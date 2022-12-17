Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had installments the last two weeks, so why not get another to close out December?

Well, this is where we come bearing all sorts of good news: There is something more tonight! While we are about to get the last installment of the calendar year, we know it’s a good one. Austin Butler is going to be the host, and he will be joined by musical guest Lizzo, who is stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

For those of you who are longtime viewers of SNL, you know how special the last episode before Christmas is. There’s just something about the silliness and the holiday nostalgia that can get you sometimes into the proper spirit. A number of sketches could be holiday-themed and even when they aren’t, you still get that festive feeling. A lot of the cast has an extra spring in their step, knowing that they are about to go off and spend the holiday season with their family. It’s also one of the higher-rated episodes of the season so in general, so everyone does want to do their best.

Will there be any major surprises on the show tonight? Don’t be surprised if there is a cameo or two featuring some former cast members, or possibly someone else stepping in to help musically. Also, don’t be shocked if Lizzo comes out and does a holiday classic for one of her performances. That’s something we’ve seen a lot of big names do before in this spot.

After this episode…

Don’t be shocked if the series is off until mid-January at the earliest. That’s the sort of hiatus we tend to see on this show on a fairly regular basis.

