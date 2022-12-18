Saturday Night Live: Where are the Yeah Yeah Yeahs?

Where are the Yeah Yeah Yeahs on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live? There absolutely may be questions on that.

Earlier this month, the news was first announced that the group was going to be the musical guest tonight alongside host Austin Butler. What happened since then? Last week, it was confirmed that Lizzo was stepping into the role of performer, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a statement saying that they had to drop out due to illness. Our hope in this sort of situation is that they will come back later on the season; we have seen that with this show before when a guest had to drop out for an unexpected reason; we certainly think there’s going to be excitement to be there no matter when they perform!

When Lizzo was first confirmed to be coming on board as a replacement, she was gracious in acknowledging the group she was stepping in for in a statement. She’s also a relatively new staple of the NBC show in that she’s hosted and performed before, and also seems to really mesh well with everyone else. We tend to think she’ll be hosting again at some point down the road!

In the end, this sort of changes do happen sometimes, and it’s just up to everyone to go with the flow. We know the Yeah Yeah Yeahs wanted to be there, as does anyone who gets hired to be a musical guest on the series. Why in the world wouldn’t you be? This show obviously has a huge reach, and then there’s also the historical component that comes with getting a chance to be a part of this world and a stage where so many iconic people have been over the years. This is really a dream gig!

